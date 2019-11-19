Shawn Christy’s Trial Set to Begin, Christy’s Mom Speaks to the I-Team

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The federal trial for a Schuylkill County man is expected to get underway Tuesday.

The jury was seated on Monday. The McAdoo man was the focus of a three-month-long manhunt that spanned six states and Canada. It started when he allegedly threatened to kill President Trump and other public officials.

Tonight we speak with Christy’s mother who – like her son- insists he is the victim of a corrupt justice system. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick spoke to Christy’s mother about the case.

The Shawn Christy investigation and now the trial has many moving parts. From the three-month-long manhunt — to the dramatic arrest of Christy near Mansfield Ohio and all the while Karen Christy has stood by her son.

“Nobody says anything about the corruption that was involved that brings us to where we are today,” said Karen Christy.

Christy says she is concerned by how much potential jurors…think they know — about her son’s case.

“Some of the people already found him guilty by what they heard on the news. I certainly learned from interviews like this one by the time he gets to sir we have 30 seconds of our side of the story. The rest is the anti-Shawn story”

Federal prosecutors are expected to use –what they describe– as a mountain of evidence– collected during the three-month manhunt for her son–.including video of Christy inside homes and businesses. As well as eyewitness testimony. Andy asked her if all of this is simply too much to overcome?

“Yeah, It does seem almost impossible. I think a lot of are bogus charges. I hope the jury sits down and they really and truly have an open mind.”

The case will resume on Tuesday. It is expected to last about a week.