Shawn Christy Takes the Stand in His Own Defense

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An intense day of testimony in the Shawn Christy Federal Trial. The McAdoo man was the focus of a three-month manhunt after allegedly threatening President Trump and other public officials. The jury could soon begin deliberations.



The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick is in Scranton with the very latest.



Shawn Christy took the stand in his own defense today. He is representing himself. It didn’t take long for tensions to rise between him and the lead prosecutor.



Shawn Christy has maintained from Day one that he has been the target of a corrupt justice system. Christy told the jury.



Christy: “They raided my house looking for evidence against me. But they never took my laptop computer which was in full view of the Marshals.”





Federal investigators say Christy made threats against President Trump and other public officials on Facebook. It led to a three-month manhunt in 2018 that spanned 6 states and Canada.



But Christy testified: The U.S. Marshals and I have a history. It all goes back to the Palin case.”

Christy pleaded guilty to a Federal harassment charge in 2012. Admitting he made countless calls to an Attorney in Alaska who represents the family of former Vice-Presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Christy told the jury:

“I went in the run. I became a fugitive because I know this system isn’t fair. “



Tensions became so intense between Christy and Deputy U.S. Attorney Fran Sempa that Christy refused to answer any questions. He involved his Fifth Rights. The Judge instructed the jury to disregard his testimony when deliberating a verdict.

Closing arguments are set to take place shortly. The jury could begin deliberations this evening. Christy faces 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted on all counts.