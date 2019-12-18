Shawn Christy sentenced in Schuylkill County in different case

(WBRE/WYOU) — Shawn Christy, the man who touched off a nationwide manhunt and was convicted on federal charges, was sentenced in a different case.

A Schuylkill County judge sentenced Christy to one to two years for assaulting the mayor of McAdoo in March 2017. Last month, the jury in the federal case convicted him on 12 counts, including threats made against the president, weapons charges and numerous break-ins. Christy will be sentenced in February for the federal conviction.

He faces anywhere from 20 to 60 years in prison.