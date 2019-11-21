Shawn Christy Questions Federal Investigators

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shawn Christy from McAdoo was the focus of a three-month manhunt that covered six states and Canada after he allegedly threatened President Trump and other public officials. On Thursday, he had the chance to question his captors.

Christy had some very pointed questions for federal investigators. It appears he is trying to create doubt in the minds of the jurors as to whether he committed the crimes of which he is accused.

Christy maintains his innocence and has insisted from day one of the three-month manhunt that he is the target of a law enforcement conspiracy. On Thursday, he cross-examined Deputy U.S. Marshal Mark Hanneng. Hanneng coordinated the manhunt for Christy.

Christy, in very calm tones, asked the Marshal: “Do you know if agents seized my cell phone records pertaining to my alleged Facebook posts?”

The Marshal responded: “I do not know if those records were seized.”

Federal prosecutors say Christy posted threats to kill President Trump and other public officials on Facebook. Christy argues that there is no evidence that he made those posts.

In another exchange, Christy asked the Deputy Marshal: “Do you know why a laptop computer that was in full view inside my home in McAdoo was not taken by Marshals when it was raided in June?”

The Marshal answered: “I was unaware of that laptop. I can’t answer that question.”

Federal prosecutors say the evidence will show that Christy presented a danger to the public during his three-month pursuit, which began in McAdoo in June 2018 and ended near Mansfield, Ohio in September.

Federal prosecutors are right now presenting the physical evidence they say links Christy to a rash of crimes as well as the threats made against President Trump and other public officials.

The prosecution case is moving very quickly and there is a possibility it can rest its case Friday morning. Christy has said he may or may not call witnesses.