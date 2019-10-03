Sharing the Love

(WBRE/WYOU) — The annual Share the Love at Ertle Subaru in Stroudsburg has a very special meaning this year as they partnered with the Monroe County Salvation Army.

The dealership will donate $250 of each new car sold or leased from November to January to the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg. The charity was chosen in memory of Ronald and Chester Bogart.

The brothers, who were employed by Ertle, were killed in a crash after being hit head-on along Route 209 in Stroud Township last September. The brothers were very active volunteers at the Salvation Army.

Ertle said the decision was easy to give back in their name. They hope to raise between $20,000 and $30,000 during the campaign.

“We’ve been part of the community for 50 years and believe very much in giving back to charity and different organizations that need help in the community,” Jim Ertle said.

“We’ve seen a decrease in income during the Christmas season because of loss of kettle stands and volunteers to man those stands. This is a great opportunity to make up some of that difference,” Major Gilbert Parkhurst of the Monroe County Salvation Army said.

A big kickoff event will be held this Sunday at the Ertle Auto Center in Bartonsville from noon until 4 p.m. A new Subaru Outback will be given away at the event and there will be free food and music to enjoy.

Friday is the last day to enter to win the Outback.