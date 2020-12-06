“Sharing the Harvest” in Wyoming County

DISCLAIMER: Some of the clips may be disturbing to some viewers.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Rifle deer season is one of the most popular two weeks in all of Pennsylvania hunting. From the Saturday after Thanksgiving to December 12.

“Years ago when I grew up that was a thing, you went hunting,” said Dale Wright, Owner, Wright’s Cut-Up.

Dale Wright owns “Wright’s Cut-Up” in Monroe Township near Tunkhannock. With many hunters in the woods, rifle season is a butchers busiest time of year, but this year, not for Wright.

“I could be a lot busier than I am now but there again this year I wanted to hunt a little bit myself so that’s the reason I’m not taking so many in rifle season,” said Wright.

Wright did most of his business for the year, during the long season of archery. Many hunters donating their “game” to the “Hunters Sharing the Harvest” Program.

“Then I, in return, take the venison and and I grind it all, put it in a venison tube and take it to the Wyoming County Human Resources Building and it is distributed to the hungry,” said Wright.

Nearly 300 pounds of “lean,” hardly any fat, ground venison has been packaged and donated out of this facility this season.

“One deer possibly could feed 20 people. So it is a good cause,” said Wright.

A cause that no longer comes with a cost, thanks to sponsorship support and yearly monetary donations.