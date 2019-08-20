Sharing personal impact of DUI

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local man has made it his life’s mission to cut down on the number of DUI crashes. He carries out that mission by sharing a painful, personal story. As Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains, that man is trying to recruit others from the community to help in the cause.

“They crossed over the two lanes and hit the car in this position. And it drove the engine back against my son,” Bob Young said.

It’s a night from August 1989 forever seared in 80-year-old Bob Young’s memory. His daughter Megan was at the wheel and his 17-year-old son Kevin was in the front passenger seat of a car on Route 11 in West Nanticoke. A DUI driver slammed into their car. Megan survived but it was much worse for Kevin who was trapped in the wreckage and rushed to the hospital.

“They weren’t able to save him so. He had died before we got there,” said Mr. Young. When asked what it did to his family, he replied “It changed it. Completely.”

Losing their son but wanting to make a difference, Bob and Ruth Ann Young joined Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to help spare other families a similar fate.

“My wife and I made a pact that we would speak to first-time offenders until the day we died in order to see that someone might not do it again. And that’s really the purpose of the Victim Impact Panel,” Mr. Young said.

His wife died in 2012, but to this day Mr. Young continues serving on the Victim Impact Panel.

“I’m going to continue to do this until I can’t do it any longer but I need help,” Mr. Young said.

Mr. Young has occasionally given his victim impact statement in Lackawanna and Bradford Counties. But it is in Luzerne County where once a month he meets with first-time DUI offenders sharing his personal story of pain.

“I think it takes a strong individual to relive a tragedy like that over and over again,” said Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Tom Hogans who prosecutes many drunk and drugged driving cases.

When it comes to having more people like Mr. Young step forward and share, Mr. Hogans said, “It would be a great help for the panel and I think it’s a good thing and hopefully it does continue to deter drunk drivers.”

Mr. Young added, “As long as I can get one person to change his ways and not drink and drive again then I’ve accomplished something.”

Mr. Young says it’s just him and two women who serve on the local victim impact panel. Speakers receive a $50 stipend for their efforts. You can contact Luzerne County Adult Probation at 20 N. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre at 570-825-1724 or Mr. Young at 570-283-0695.