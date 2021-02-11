Shapiro: Five-year-old Schuylkill County murder solved

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says a five-year-old murder in Schuylkill County has been solved.

Shapiro announced Thursday that Christopher Kowalski admitted to murdering a Pine Grove woman in her home in January 2016. Kowalski, who now lives in South Carolina, was tracked down through the 9-millimeter gun investigators say was used to shoot 60-year-old Jean Tuggy to death.

They say the two worked together at Wegman’s and Kowalski became romantically interested in Tuggy.

Kowalski will be extradited to Pennsylvania to be prosecuted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos