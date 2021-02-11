Shapiro: Five-year-old Schuylkill County murder solved

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says a five-year-old murder in Schuylkill County has been solved.

Shapiro announced Thursday that Christopher Kowalski admitted to murdering a Pine Grove woman in her home in January 2016. Kowalski, who now lives in South Carolina, was tracked down through the 9-millimeter gun investigators say was used to shoot 60-year-old Jean Tuggy to death.

They say the two worked together at Wegman’s and Kowalski became romantically interested in Tuggy.

Kowalski will be extradited to Pennsylvania to be prosecuted.