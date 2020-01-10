Shamokin Safe House Re-Opens One Year After Fire

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Northumberland County safe house will finally be opening its doors one year after a fire destroyed the home.

Transitions, which is a comprehensive crime victim service center just finished a massive transition from ashes to a fully renovated safe house in Shamokin. January 26, 2019, the Shamokin safe house went up in flames after an arcing behind an electrical outlet in the kitchen.

Aftermath from the January 2019 fire can be seen throughout the home.

The home, which houses 12 victims and survivors of domestic abuse had to close. Luckily, the Lewisburg safe house was able to take in people in need while the home was being reconstructed. Eyewitness News got an exclusive tour before the home opens next week.

“It has taken us an entire year to get it back in shape to be able to reopen and we are excited to open it again,” Transitions of PA CEO Susan Mathias said.

The newly renovated home has brand new furniture from the first floor to the top level. The space offers a full-size kitchen with a large meeting space with six spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms. Even for the children, the home has something to offer.

“We have a place for our clients and their children because we serve a tremendous amount of children. Probably at least for every client that comes in, they are bringing one child,” Mathias says.

Mathias says providing a safe home after the fire was a top priority during construction.

“The house was beautiful before the fire and it’s beautiful again, and it’s safer than ever. We now have a full electrical system and that was what caused the fire in the first place,” Mathias said.

Clients each have control of their own rooms and space, they can stay up to 30 days and food is also provided.

“We have group counseling if they wish to participate, and so we find the group work that we do is very helpful. The children have a great play space as well, so they get to recuperate and get away from trauma and feel safe,” Mathias said.

Those at Transitions say they have expanded services over the last few years and are at full capacity at all of their locations in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland Counties. Transitions services extend to victims of other serious crimes. Information and assistance about the Victims Compensation Assistance Program is available by contacting the Transitions hotline at 800-850-7948.

Transitions is the Comprehensive Crime Victim Services Center serving victims/survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, and other serious crimes in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland Counties. Contact Transitions through its 24-hour hotline at 800-850-7948 or www.transitionsofpa.org.