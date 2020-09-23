Shamokin residents deal with aftermath of destructive fire

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several Northumberland County residents were displaced after a rowhome fire early Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors who say this fire never should have happened. They claim the home where the fire started has been condemned.

One neighbor thankfully only has smoke damage, the other is displaced entirely.

The whole block wants this home torn down and has been wanting this for a while now. Neighbors can’t get fire insurance because the property is not up to code.

Shamokin Police were on scene in the afternoon because neighbors say a man is still inside one of the homes.

Julie Dunphy will have more reaction from neighbors on later editions of Eyewitness News.