SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Northumberland County, fire fighters were called to a house fire Monday morning.

It broke out in a home along Upper Road in Shamokin. Three fire companies responded to the flames.

There is heavy damage to the home. Crews had the fire out in about 45 minutes.

No one was inside when it started, but officials are trying to contact the person who lived there. The cause of the fire hasn’t been released.