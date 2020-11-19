Shamokin Area School District shifts to virtual learning through early December

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Shamokin Area School District Superintendent Chris Venna announced students will shift to virtual learning ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

In a release posted to the school’s Facebook, Venna says virtual learning will begin on Monday November 23rd through Friday, December 4th.

“Although we believe that in-person instruction is best for our students, meaningful instruction will continue to occur virtually with our amazing teachers and staff,” Venna said in the release.

Venna sites the rise in COVID-19 cases locally, not necessarily within the district. According to the COVID-19 tracker on the district’s website, between November 17th and November 19th, nine students are in quarantine.