Sexual assault lawsuit filed against former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey coach

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The wife of a former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton assistant hockey coach is filing a sexual assault lawsuit.

The lawsuit is against fellow former coach Clark Donatelli. The lawsuit also names Bill Guerin, and the Pittsburgh Penguins organization owner, Mario Lemieux.

The Chicago-based law firm, Romanucci and Blandin, is filing a civil suit on behalf of Erin Skalde. The suit details a sexual assault by John “Clark” Donatelli who was head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the time.

Skalde’s husband Jarrod was an assistant coach with the team at the time of the alleged assault. The lawsuit claims sexual abuse took place on a team road trip to Rhode Island in November of 2018.

It also claims organization management told Jarrod to keep quiet and called Erin a liar. Erin claims she was never interviewed as part of the team’s investigation and Jarrod was ultimately fired.

The law firm announced Tuesday afternoon a second woman has come forward, saying she was also assaulted by Donatelli.

The firm released a statement saying “Our legal team is moving quickly to investigate those facts, the similar pattern of assault and Donatelli’s acting with unbridled impunity. We look forward to holding him and others who were involved accountable for their actions.”

In a statement regarding the lawsuit the Pittsburgh Penguins said: