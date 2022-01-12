Several SSD schools to close due to COVID cases

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several schools in the Scranton School District will close for the rest of the week due to high numbers of COVID cases.
According to a release from the district, it is recommended schools close when the current number of confirmed positive COVID cases is at or above five percent in a 14-day rolling window and several schools in the district will be closed due to that reason.
The following schools will be closed and will have a synchronous virtual instruction day for Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th:
- John Adams Elementary
- Neil Armstrong Elementary
- John F. Kennedy Elementary
- McNichols Educational Plaza
- Charles Sumner Elementary
- Isaac Tripp Elementary
- John G. Whittier Elementary
- Frances Willard Elementary
- Northeast Intermediate
- South Intermediate
- West Intermediate
- Scranton High School
- West High School
- Lincoln-Jackson Academy
- Monticello School
The following schools will remain open for now unless they too reach the five percent mark:
- William Prescott Elementary
- Robert Morris Elementary
Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.