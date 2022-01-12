Several SSD schools to close due to COVID cases

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several schools in the Scranton School District will close for the rest of the week due to high numbers of COVID cases.

According to a release from the district, it is recommended schools close when the current number of confirmed positive COVID cases is at or above five percent in a 14-day rolling window and several schools in the district will be closed due to that reason.

The following schools will be closed and will have a synchronous virtual instruction day for Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th:

John Adams Elementary

Neil Armstrong Elementary

John F. Kennedy Elementary

McNichols Educational Plaza

Charles Sumner Elementary

Isaac Tripp Elementary

John G. Whittier Elementary

Frances Willard Elementary

Northeast Intermediate

South Intermediate

West Intermediate

Scranton High School

West High School

Lincoln-Jackson Academy

Monticello School

The following schools will remain open for now unless they too reach the five percent mark:

William Prescott Elementary

Robert Morris Elementary

