Several SSD schools to close due to COVID cases

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several schools in the Scranton School District will close for the rest of the week due to high numbers of COVID cases.

According to a release from the district, it is recommended schools close when the current number of confirmed positive COVID cases is at or above five percent in a 14-day rolling window and several schools in the district will be closed due to that reason.

The following schools will be closed and will have a synchronous virtual instruction day for Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th:

  • John Adams Elementary
  • Neil Armstrong Elementary
  • John F. Kennedy Elementary
  • McNichols Educational Plaza
  • Charles Sumner Elementary
  • Isaac Tripp Elementary
  • John G. Whittier Elementary
  • Frances Willard Elementary
  • Northeast Intermediate
  • South Intermediate
  • West Intermediate
  • Scranton High School
  • West High School
  • Lincoln-Jackson Academy
  • Monticello School

The following schools will remain open for now unless they too reach the five percent mark:

  • William Prescott Elementary
  • Robert Morris Elementary

