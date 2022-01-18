Several SSD schools to be virtual due to positive COVID cases

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several schools in the Scranton School District are still feeling the impacts of positive COVID cases.

The district announced several schools will learn remotely Wednesday, January 19th. These schools are:

  • McNichols Educational Plaza
  • Charles Sumner Elementary
  • Isaac Tripp Elementary
  • Frances Willard Elementary
  • Scranton High School

This is following state Department of Health guidelines as the schools meet or exceed five percent of confirmed positive cases.

