Several SSD schools to be virtual due to positive COVID cases

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several schools in the Scranton School District are still feeling the impacts of positive COVID cases.
The district announced several schools will learn remotely Wednesday, January 19th. These schools are:
- McNichols Educational Plaza
- Charles Sumner Elementary
- Isaac Tripp Elementary
- Frances Willard Elementary
- Scranton High School
This is following state Department of Health guidelines as the schools meet or exceed five percent of confirmed positive cases.