Several SSD schools to be virtual due to positive COVID cases

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several schools in the Scranton School District are still feeling the impacts of positive COVID cases.

The district announced several schools will learn remotely Wednesday, January 19th. These schools are:

McNichols Educational Plaza

Charles Sumner Elementary

Isaac Tripp Elementary

Frances Willard Elementary

Scranton High School

This is following state Department of Health guidelines as the schools meet or exceed five percent of confirmed positive cases.