Several residents displaced after rowhome fire in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Several people are displaced after a rowhome fire in Northumberland County.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Bear Valley Avenue in Shamokin.

The Assistant Fire Chief tells Eyewitness News that when they arrived, flames were seen coming from the rear.

Three children and six adults are being assisted by the Red Cross.

At least 75 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries at the scene.

The cause is not known at this time but Eyewitness News is told it is not suspicious.