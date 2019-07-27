Keep WBRE!

Several rescued during Hazleton fire

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters and police carried out several rescues after a building housing a Hazleton restaurant and some apartments caught fire.

Flames broke out shortly after 10:30 Friday morning at Prestigio Restaurant at North Wyoming and East Green Streets. Crews say the fire started in the kitchen area of the ground floor and got into the duct system.

Firefighters ran an aerial ladder to upper floors of the building where they rescued several people, including children. Other tenants were led out of the back of the building to safety.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos