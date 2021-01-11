Several Luzerne County nursing homes chosen to receive vaccination clinics

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is beginning to ramp up across the commonwealth.

Right now, the Department of Health says the state remains in phase 1-A, but will move to 1-B soon.

Many people at Manor Care Health Services in Kingston are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

On Sunday, CVS held a vaccination clinic for residents and staff.

“Yesterday was our first clinic for the vaccine it went very smoothly,” said Bruce Kimball, Interim Administrator at Manor Care Health Services-Kingston.

“Through our missions to vaccinate health care personnel and those living and working in skilled nursing facilities we have administered 285,671 total vaccine administrations,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania secretary of health.

More than 48,000 residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities across the state have been vaccinated. That includes at least 10 nursing facilities in Luzerne County.

Residents and staff at Manor Care Health Services in Kingston received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through a clinic with CVS.

“It was organized well from our end and theirs. We did a lot of staff members, most of the residents as well and we have two more clinics set up,” said Kimball.

Kimball says it’s spread out across three clinics for two reasons.

“One is you do want to spread it out in case there is any side affects that take people off your schedule,” Kimball said.

It also gives another opportunity for those who were not comfortable getting the vaccine the first time around.

“I, for one, am very excited that I got my first shot and I think it is a very positive day for during this COVID-19 year,” Kimball said.

To date, 7,578 people in Luzerne County have had the first dose while only 559 people have had the second dose.

For healthcare workers who are not tied to a health system, there will be a map on the Dept. of Health’s website that shows where they can get vaccinated.