Several inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Pike County Correctional Facility

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – As of April 6, seven inmates and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pike County Correctional Facility (PCCF), the Pike County Commissioners have confirmed.

Two of the inmates died after being hospitalized due to the virus. The other five inmates who have tested positive are under quarantine along with other inmates housed within their respective units.

The seven staff members are isolated at home, according to the commissioners.

All staff members and inmates are now required to wear face masks to prevent the further spread of the virus inside the facility. Inmates and detainees are medically examined twice a day and those that have already tested positive are examined three times a day.

Staff members are symptom and temperature-checked upon arrival to the facility.

Previous measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in the PCCF population included the early release of low-level offenders. This resulted in a population reduction of 43 inmates as of April 2.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the federal government are also working to reduce the ICE detainee population, with a reduction of 32 detainees as of April 2.