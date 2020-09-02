Seven puppies valued at more than $15,000 stolen from a Scranton pet store

SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two people are being charged after stealing seven puppies from the pet store ‘Brookside Pups and Stuff’ in Scranton on August 30.

Just before 3:30 a.m., an officer from the Scranton Police Department was dispatched to the pet store on Oak Street for two people burglarizing the store.

A caller told Lackawanna County Communications Center that someone smashed the front door of the business, and two people were walking from the store with the dogs to a car and going back in for more dogs.

The vehicle and suspects fled prior to the officer arriving on scene. The officer observed the vehicle as a gray Nissan Altima, with New Jersey plates on West Market Street, and initiated a traffic stop.

The officer approached the vehicle and saw multiple puppies inside. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Gordon, was taken into custody. Gordon told the officer the dogs were theirs and that they rescued them from New York.

A female passenger was also inside of the vehicle. She was identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Goldwaithe, and was also taken into custody.

Inside of the vehicle, officers found the 6 dogs listed on Brookside Puppies website. They were a male Puggle, a male Chiweenie, a female Husky, a male Shiba Inu, a female Dalmador and a black Labradoodle. There was also a Golden Retriever inside of the car that was not listed on the website, because it had been sold already.

An officer found three blue Alprazolam (Xanax) in Gordon’s pocket. Goldwaithe had pepper spray and a box cutter in her pockets.

The owner of the pet store told officers the dogs totaled $15,666. All of the dogs were taken to Nay Augs Rescue.

Gordon and Goldwaithe were both charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.