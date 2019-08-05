Seven new firefighters join Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven new firefighter EMTs were sworn in to join the Wilke-Barre City Fire Department this morning.

In just over a year, seventeen firefighters with four hundred years of combined experience retired from the department, leaving a huge void for the city.

Many of the new members have experience as volunteer firefighters in other departments.

“That level of seniority and experience just goes a long way to saving lives and putting fires out,” Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Fire Chief Jay Delaney said. “It is a big deal when you have that loss, but fortunately we have seven new firefighters with some new ideas that are going to be coming on to join our team.”

The department plans to hire five more firefighters by the end of the month, which will put the department just above fully staffed.