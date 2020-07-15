Settlement reached in 2019 Geisinger infection outbreak case that resulted in two deaths

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A settlement has been reached with Geisinger in connection to the bacterial outbreak in fall of 2019.
The cases involve two premature babies who died as a result of the pseudomonas infection and a third who suffered a brain injury, also as a result of the infection.
“In addition to monetary compensation, this litigation and settlement have resulted in express apologies from Geisinger to my clients and contributed to Geisinger taking steps to prevent anything like this from happening again,” Attorney Matt Casey said in a statement. “Geisinger has changed the process by which it prepares donor breast milk, and it has accepted full responsibility for what happened to my clients’ children.”
“We apologize to each of the families involved. The loss of a child is tragic, and this settlement can never replace these young children, however we believe we have taken the steps necessary to prevent future infections and spare other families from this loss,” said Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, President and CEO, Geisinger.
The settlement amount is not yet known.