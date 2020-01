(WBRE/WYOU) — PA Live host Haley Bianco raised the bar Friday night in Wilkes-Barre.

She was one of three celebrity bartenders at Senunas’ Bar and Grill. The “Fun Night Fundraiser” was held by Fostering Magic. Donations were collected at the door, including soap, shampoo, and body wash.

Proceeds will benefit Unicornucopia and will help local foster children in need.