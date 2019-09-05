September is National Recovery Month

(WBRE/WYOU) — September is recognized as National Recovery Month.

Wednesday, state officials helped kick off the month with a celebration at Strawberry Square in Harrisburg. As part of Recovery Month, two naloxone giveaway days will be held across the state on September 18 and September 25. Residents will be able to go to a state health center or local pharmacy to get the overdose reversal drug.

“We have the choice. The choice to accept overdoses and the disease of addiction as the new normal. Or to fight back, by focusing on prevention and providing opportunities for treatment and recovery. I choose to fight,” Jennifer Smith, secretary for the PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, said.

Anyone looking for recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can contact the Get Help Now hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.