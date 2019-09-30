Sentencing handed down for Smithfield Township fatal accident

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 29-year-old Stephen Martini was sentenced to 5 1/2 to 11 years in state prison for a deadly crash in Monroe County.

44-year-old Guiliano Joseph was killed along River Road in Smithfield Township in November of 2015 as he was on his way to work.

Investigators say Martini’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he crossed the center line and struck three vehicles and injured several people.

Martini entered guilty pleas to four charges in the case including homicide by vehicle while DUI.