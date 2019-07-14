Sensory-friendly performance of James and the Giant Peach performed in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s the on-stage version of the animated movie James and the Giant Peach for a special audience in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The F.M. Kirby Center hosted a sensory-friendly free performance by the King’s College theatre department. The play catered to a crowd that struggles going to traditional theatre. Some of the coping mechanisms provided include lights that don’t go down all the way and sound kept at 90 decibels or lower.

“We have volunteers that are on hand if anyone is struggling during the performance. We also have two activities in the back of the theatre,” F.M. Kirby Cente artistic director Anne Rodella said.

Those activities include an energy room for those who can’t sit still for long periods of time and a quiet area for those who need to calm down.

There are two shows on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.