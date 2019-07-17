Seniors aided with pop-up senior center

(WBRE/WYOU) — Helping seniors maintain good health was the idea behind a pop-up senior center on Main Street in Carbondale on Tuesday.

The Lackawanna County’s area agency is sponsoring the event. It’s a one-stop-shop for local senior citizens.

They get a blood pressure screening, learn about healthy eating habits and even receive farmer’s market vouchers. One resident tells Eyewitness News how important the vouchers are.

“The elderly, some of them can’t afford fresh vegetables and they give you a voucher to go to the farmer’s market to get them,” Marie Dragwa of Simpson said.

The seniors were even treated with live music. The next pop-up senior event is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at the South Scranton Farmers Market.