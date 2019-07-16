Senior Expo Held in the Poconos

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Over 2,500 people turned out at an annual informational event in the Pocono’s.

The Swiftwater Elementary Center was the host for the Senior Expo hosted by State Senator Mario Scavello and Monroe County’s state representatives.

Over 180 informational tables were set up to help guide seniors through any questions they might have from healthcare, transportation, reassessment to state and federal agencies.

Those in attendance say it’s nice to have a one stop shop for residents.

“It’s very encouraging to be here because there’s so much you can learn and there are so many different tables that you speak with people and they tell you and share with you what you got,” said Dorrittee Tyrrell, East Stroudsburg.

“Why have a senior go to twenty or thirty different places to get what they need? When you walk in here and no matter what the issue was they mentioned it to the girl at the table and we take them right inside to where they go,” said State Senator Mario Scavello, Monroe/Northampton

This is the 18th year that Senator Scavello has hosted the event.