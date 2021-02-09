Sending extra help to the class of 2021 by ‘adopting’ a senior

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pittston community is honoring high school seniors with a new online initiative.

From Friday night lights to loud and proud pep rallies, senior year of high school is usually a year filled with memories that last a lifetime, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered how students spend their last year.

Jordan Mortimer is a senior at Pittston Area High School. One year ago, she was cheering at nationals in Florida, but now she’s cheering from home.

“My freshman and sophomore year were all normal, pep rallies, football games, cheer competitions,” Jordan said.

Now she’s over halfway into her senior year and hasn’t even set foot in a classroom.

“To go to prom, have her dances and to be a senior cheerleader, to have her senior breakfast. Everything was stripped away,” Joanne Mortimer, Jordan’s mom said. “It’s sad to watch her miss out on those things because they’re memories she would have made and you can’t get them back.”

“I wanted to do it because I felt like these kids are being left out,” Colleen Drager, adopt-a-senior founder.

Drager is a parent of a Pittston Area High School senior as well. She started a Facebook page called “Adopt A Pittston Senior 2021”

Now members of the patriot community are coming together and have adopted nearly 100 seniors so far.

“We’re going to start off by getting him a Cabela’s or bass pro gift card so he can go use it on whatever he wants and some other fun things,” Jackie Ruane said.

“They have many options. They can make a gift basket, buy them balloons. You know, just show your appreciation. You have from now until graduation day to do that,” said Drager.

Just a little something to give these seniors memories to look back on.