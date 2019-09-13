Senators meet with President Trump over guns

(WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Pat Toomey is among a small group of senators who met with President Trump Wednesday to talk about guns.

Democrats are demanding the Senate vote on a House bill that would require background checks for any gun sale, including private sales. Toomey pitched a plan to expand background checks during gun sales that he says has Republican support and he made his case to the president.

“I’m hoping that the president will embrace our proposal. The American public very much wants something done in this space if you ask me,” Toomey said.

“Americans will be able to see which legislators are willing to do more than just send thoughts and prayers,” Senator Mark Warner (D) – Virginia, said.

Warner wants a bill that includes universal background checks. He’s urging Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to bring a vote to the floor, even without the president’s approval.

McConnell says he won’t hold a vote on any bill that the president would veto.