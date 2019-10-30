Senator Yudichak Issues Statement on DOC Secretary Wetzel’s removal from the Act 133 Process

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A local representative is reacting to news that Governor Wolf has removed Secretary John Wetzel from the Act 133 process in the decision to close the SCI Retreat.

Wetzel was recently caught in controversy after his comments were caught on an open mic. Those comments seemed to suggest that the decision to close SCI Retreat has already been made.

Senator John Yudichak (D – Luzerne/Carbon) has released the following statement after the announcement that the Wolf Administration is removing Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel from the Act 133 process:

“I have spoken directly with Governor Wolf and Secretary Wetzel to express my profound disappointment that adherence to Act 133, which governs prison closures in Pennsylvania, is being handled in such a cavalier manner and the people of Luzerne County are being treated so disrespectfully by the Department of Corrections,” said Senator John Yudichak.

“Governor Wolf has listened to our concerns and removed Secretary Wetzel from the decision to close SCI Retreat and will restart the Act 133 process to ensure the people of Luzerne County who are fighting for their jobs and their communities are appropriately heard by the Department of Corrections. As the process evolves, I will continue to work with Senator Baker to ensure that the Administration is being held accountable to the requirements of Act 133.”

The Act 133 process will now restart.