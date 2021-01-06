Senator Toomey stands by PA election results

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While a number of GOP lawmakers are looking to Pennsylvania as a battleground state voter debate, the commonwealth’s junior senator is not.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey is among the Republicans not objecting. He is standing by his constituents and insists that the people had a fair and safe election process.

Senator Toomey says the change on paper is minimal, and claims it would not make a large enough difference.

“In 2020, he lost PA by a little over one percent. Is there anything at all that’s implausible, or surprising about a two percent change in the election outcome?” Toomey said.

Toomey’s comments largely agreed with state officials Wednesday. He also announced earlier in the year he will not seek re-election when his term is over.