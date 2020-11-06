Senator Toomey on Today Show, not aware of any fraud

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: Senate Finance Committee member Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) questions Federal Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. On the job since October of 2018, Rettig was questioned about challenges with decreased staffing and insufficient technology. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Republican Senator Pat Toomey addressed concerns about the vote-counting and potential fraud in Pennsylvania on Friday morning.

In a statement made by Senator Toomey on the Today Show on Friday morning, he said “Is there any evidence that I’m aware of that there is significant large scale fraud or malfeasance anywhere in Pennsylvania? Absolutely not.”

Senator Toomey also preceded that statement by talking about President Trump’s claims Thursday night that implied there were illegal ballots being cast.

“I saw the president’s speech last night and it was very hard to watch.”

You can check the latest numbers in the general election by heading to our Election Results Page.