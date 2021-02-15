Senator John Blake announces resignation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Senator John Blake announced his resignation as senator at a press conference on Monday morning in Scranton.

Blake says he feels he can do more for the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania with Congressman Cartwright as Regional Director of Economic Development than in his seat as State Senator.

He says he made the decision a some time ago that he would not be running for re-election in 2022.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will decide if a special election will be held for the senate position and who will fill that position in the interim.

Bob Morgan, the current economic director, will be parting ways to pursue other opportunities. Congressman Cartwright says it is with a heavy heart, since he has been with him since day one and had a huge hand in setting up his regional office in Scranton.

Blake says he is happy to be serving the same people he served as Senator.

The transition will take place on March 6.