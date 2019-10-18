(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Over 170 high school students from Monroe and Northampton Counties got a taste of how our government works on Friday.

State Senator Mario Scavello hosted his annual Senator for a Day event at Northampton Community College-Monroe Campus.

The students broke up into small class groups to work on two bills and then pass the bills through committee votes before moving into a full session where each class presented their version for approval. It’s a hands-on approach at how a bill becomes at first an idea and then law.

“Usually I’d only hear about the opinions of 20-30 of my classmates in my model congress club or class I had in 9th grade. Now I get to hear opinions of hundreds of kids and what they think” said Gavin Hall, Stroudsburg High School Sophomore.

“The discussions within these classrooms, these young people are amazing! I’m amazed at the input that they have” said Senator Mario Scavello, Monroe/Northampton Counties.

The bills the students worked on dealt with bullying punishment and dropping physical education from public schools.