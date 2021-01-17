Senator Dave Arnold passes away after battling brain cancer

Top Stories

He was a senator from the 48th district which includes Lebanon, Dauphin and York Counties.

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania state Senator Dave Arnold, representing parts of central Pennsylvania, has died.

The Republican senator from the 48th district died Sunday after battling brain cancer, according to the Senate Republican communications office.

Arnold won the seat in a special election in January 2020. The 48th district includes Lebanon, Dauphin and York Counties.

In early November 2019, the campaign announced that he had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and had undergone surgery.

Senator Arnold was 49.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos