Senator Dave Arnold passes away after battling brain cancer

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania state Senator Dave Arnold, representing parts of central Pennsylvania, has died.

The Republican senator from the 48th district died Sunday after battling brain cancer, according to the Senate Republican communications office.

Arnold won the seat in a special election in January 2020. The 48th district includes Lebanon, Dauphin and York Counties.

In early November 2019, the campaign announced that he had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and had undergone surgery.

Senator Arnold was 49.