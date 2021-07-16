Senator Casey tours Greater Scranton YMCA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in his native northeastern Pennsylvania Friday to visit an organization known for serving the community.

Senator Casey toured the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore which hosts a summer food service program. It addresses the issue of food insecurity among children in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Casey is pushing his Five Freedoms for America’s Children agenda.

The plan proposes enhanced automatic certification for school meal programs and an expansion of free meal service in low and moderate income schools.

“We wanted to prepare an issue, an updated report based upon the pandemic and also based upon some changes that fortunately took place in the Rescue Plan,” Casey said.

Casey says the proposal aims to set up all children in America to succeed.