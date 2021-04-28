Senator Casey: President Biden and Democrats in Congress “aren’t done making progress for working families and children”

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement in response to President Biden’s first joint address to Congress:

“Over nearly 100 days, President Biden and Vice President Harris have worked to get the COVID-19 public health emergency under control, pass historic rescue legislation to provide relief for working families, and lay out a vision for what ‘building back better is all about.”

“During his address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden demonstrated that he and Democrats in Congress aren’t done making progress for working families and children. In addition to continuing our work to defeat COVID-19, Congress has an obligation pass the American Jobs Plan in order to rebuild our roads and bridges, invest in high-speed broadband for all Americans, and ensure that seniors, individuals with disabilities, and workers benefit from a historic investment in-home and community-based services, especially to help the more than 16,000 Pennsylvanians on waiting lists.”

“We must also pass the American Families Plan in order to provide economic security and opportunity to all working families. It includes a priority that I have worked on since I began serving in the U.S. Senate- investments in early learning and universal Pre-K. Early learning investments are essential to giving children a strong, smart start to their lives. When a child learns more earlier in life, they earn more later in our workforce.”

“Together, these plans are what will allow our country to build back better. In just 100 days, the Biden-Harris Administration and Democrats in Congress have laid a foundation for change that will transform the lives of our families and children. It’s time to keep going.”