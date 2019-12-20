Senator Casey Meets with Veterans

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) There are more than 700,000 veterans living in Pennsylvania alone and on Friday Senator Bob Casey sat down to speak with local veterans in our area about issues that matter to them. The meeting happened at Saint Francis Commons, a transitional housing facility for veterans in Scranton. Senator Casey wanted to listen to veterans about their experiences with homelessness and other relevant issues to the veteran community we asked the s about his concerns for veterans’ issues.

“We’re really here to see a good program that helps our veterans that have done so much for us and there is just no way we can adequately repay them but the least we can do is make sure they have medical care, they have shelter, and have opportunities, for job opportunities and growth,” the Senator told Eyewitness News.

Recently Senator Casey held a hearing on scams impacting veterans