Senator Bob Casey to donate plasma after testing positive for COVID-19 antibody

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Senator Bob Casey announced Friday morning that he received a positive COVID-19 antibody test and will donate plasma to coronavirus patients.

“On Wednesday afternoon, I received the results of a COVID-19 ELISA IgG Antibody Test, which were positive. This positive test means that I likely had COVID-19 at some point over the last several months and have since developed an antibody response to the virus,” said Casey.

“Earlier this spring, I experienced a low-grade fever and some mild flu-like symptoms for a number of days.  I consulted my physician over the phone, who suggested that I quarantine at home in Scranton for a period of two weeks.”

“Last week, I consulted Dr. Brian Monahan, the Capitol’s Attending Physician, and received the COVID-19 ELISA IgG Antibody Test to determine whether my earlier symptoms may have been the result of the virus, and if I might be a candidate to donate blood plasma. The results of this test revealed substantial levels of COVID-19 antibody in my blood, significantly more than the amount required to qualify me as a plasma donor,” said Casey.

He will be donating his plasma today in Taylor.

“In an effort to help others fighting this virus, I will be making my first donation today in Taylor, Pennsylvania.  I encourage others who have recovered from COVID-19 to consult with their own physician to see if they may also be eligible to donate,” said Casey.

