Senator Bob Casey holds drive-in town hall at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Bob Casey held a drive-in town hall Sunday in Luzerne County.

The town hall was held at Wilkes University in the Henry Student Center parking lot in Wilkes-Barre. The senator took questions from those who attended.

“What are we going to do to get people back to work, how are we helping small businesses, how are we going to bring the community forward, and bring us back from the pandemic?” Jimmy Sabatino of Butler Township asked.

“I would like to see how he supports nuclear power nationwide. If he’s willing to keep the current plant open and to expand nuclear power within the United States,” Justin Mirilovich of Mountain Top said.

Senator Casey also spoke about the rescue plan to provide to Luzerne County during the pandemic.