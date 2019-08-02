Senate passes bipartisan budget deal

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Senate passed a two-year bipartisan budget deal Thursday, sending it on to the president’s desk.

The deal suspends the debt limit through July 2021 and sets top-line levels for defense and non-defense spending for the next two fiscal years. The bill raises spending by $324 billion and lifts the debt ceiling for two years.

The deal would also boost defense spending and provides more money for things like border patrol, forest management and civil rights enforcement. While some Democrats praised the deal, not everyone was happy about it.

“We now have predictable spending caps not only for the fiscal year that begins October 1, but for the following year,” Democratic Maryland Senator Ben Cardin said.

“This may well be the most fiscally irresponsible thing we’ve done in the history of the United States,” Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said.

Paul says that over the next 10 years, the spending increases add another two trillion dollars to the nation’s already $22 trillion debt. Lawmakers have until October 1 to decide how to spend the money.