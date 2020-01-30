Senate Passes Bill 906

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Senate passed Bill 906, which would prevent White Haven and Polk State Centers from closing. The two centers are for people with special needs.

The state has been trying for decades to close the facility, citing that it would save money and community living is better for those with mental disabilities.

Eyewitness News spoke to Senator John Yudichak about his push for this bill. Eyewitness News also spoke to State Representative Tarah Toohil about her support and the need for families to have the choice to choose where their loved one lives.

If the Governor veto’s the bill which he does intend to, the senate can still override it.

Eyewitness News also spoke to Thomas Kashatus, whose daughter has been at White Haven for 40 years and is the pesident of the organization, White Haven Center Relatives and Friends Association. He expressed the concerns that he has if the facility were to close.

