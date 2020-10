Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks back to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell requests that the Senate not come back into session until October 19 after several lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus.

At least three Republican senators say they have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

But, McConnell says the Judiciary Committee will still move forward with confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett starting October 12.

McConnell’s request requires Democrats to agree.