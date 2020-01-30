Senate Aging Committee dealing with phone scammers

(WBRE/WYOU) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking into the growing problem of phone scams.

The Senate Aging Committee was taking up the issue Wednesday. They’re hoping to find ways to prevent Americans from getting scammed and cheated out of millions of dollars by con artists while raising awareness. According to the latest report, security scams are the number one scam in the U.S.

Lawmakers and experts say education is key to helping curtail phone scams. They say many scammers actually threaten victims.

“So, today we’re here to make clear that no one from the United States government, no one from our government will ever make these types of threats,” Senator Bob Casey said.

Experts say the bottom line is do not trust Caller ID, do not give out your Social Security number or any other personal information, do not provide money.

Just hang up the phone.