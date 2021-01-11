Sen. Toomey, Rep. Meuser on the future of the GOP

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, the Capitol is seen at sunrise in Washington. Businesses are going belly up, tens of millions have been laid off and by some measures, the U.S. seems headed for another Great Depression. But Republicans surveying the wreckage aren’t ready for another round of coronavirus aid, instead urging a “pause.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Sunday, GOP Senator Pat Toomey called for President Donald Trump to resign as he faces possible second impeachment.

Eyewitness News spoke to Rep. Dan Meuser on Monday regarding the path forward for the republican party, and what the party needs to be about, including “law and order”.

Meanwhile, Sen. Toomey commented on the future for all saying resignation “is the best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us.” The senator is not optimistic Trump will step down before Jan. 20.

Julie Dunphy talked with Meuser one-on-one, we will have more from the interview on later editions of Eyewitness News.