(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The jury in the Federal trial of Shawn Christy may
soon begin deliberations. Testimony in the 6-day trial ended today. The McAdoo man was the focus of a three-month manhunt after allegedly threatening President Trump and other public officials. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick with the latest from Federal Court.
Shawn Christy insists that Federal investigators hid and altered evidence used against him. Prosecutors told the jury. They proved without any reasonable doubt that Shawn Christy was a one-man crime wave.
Tensions increased dramatically Monday when Deputy U.S. Attorney Fran Sempa questioned Shawn Christy about a Facebook post in which Christy allegedly threatened to kill President Trump and other public officials.
Sempa: This is your Facebook page right? You said you will use full lethal force on law enforcement who tries to bring me in?”
Christy: I did not make those posts.
Sempa: Our expert said you did. It’s on your Facebook account.
Christy: I’ll say it again. My account was hacked!
Christy was testifying in his own defense – Sempa . In a loud voice told Christy:
Sempa: So everyone is out to get you. Everyone is conspiring against you right?
Christy: Don’t give me that smart —- look! I know all about you Sempa you punk.
Sempa and Christy presented their closing arguments then the jury will begin deliberations. We will be here for the duration. Reporting at Federal Court in Scranton.
Sempa, Christy Square-off in Court
(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The jury in the Federal trial of Shawn Christy may