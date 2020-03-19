Select rest areas reopened for truck parking

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Select rest areas across Pennsylvania will be reopened for truck parking.

PennDOT rest areas were closed at midnight Tuesday. Now 13 rest areas will be available for truck parking starting Thursday, March 19th. Five portable toilets will be available at the stops. Electronic message signs will be used to notify drivers.

Due to staff availability to keep facilities clean and sanitized, PennDOT does not plan to open any indoor facilities.

The locations that will be reopened for truck parking are: Interstate 79: Crawford County north and southbound; Interstate 79: Allegheny northbound only; Interstate 80: Venango County east and westbound; Interstate 80: Centre County east and westbound; Interstate 80: Montour County east and westbound; Interstate 81: Luzerne County north and southbound; Interstate 81: Cumberland County north and southbound.

The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional rest areas can be reopened.