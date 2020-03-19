Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Wolf Administration orders closure of non-life sustaining businesses

Select rest areas reopened for truck parking

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
penndot-logo_1453563867842.gif

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Select rest areas across Pennsylvania will be reopened for truck parking.

PennDOT rest areas were closed at midnight Tuesday. Now 13 rest areas will be available for truck parking starting Thursday, March 19th. Five portable toilets will be available at the stops. Electronic message signs will be used to notify drivers.

Due to staff availability to keep facilities clean and sanitized, PennDOT does not plan to open any indoor facilities.

The locations that will be reopened for truck parking are: Interstate 79: Crawford County north and southbound; Interstate 79: Allegheny northbound only; Interstate 80: Venango County east and westbound; Interstate 80: Centre County east and westbound; Interstate 80: Montour County east and westbound; Interstate 81: Luzerne County north and southbound; Interstate 81: Cumberland County north and southbound.

The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional rest areas can be reopened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos