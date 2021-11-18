Seeking solutions for dangerous roadway in Luzerne County

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A curvy and dangerous road in Luzerne County is becoming a nightmare for neighbors.

Another truck crash this week adds to the frustration and now the mayor is stepping up his fight to get it changed once and for all.

The mayor of Laurel Run Borough is calling on state representatives to step in after yet another catastrophic tractor trailer crash on Laurel Run Road, this one hitting close to home.

Wednesday morning, a tractor-trailer lost control coming down Laurel Run Road. The truck severed a utility pole and ended up upside down in Marie Correll’s front yard just a few feet from her house.

“This is the second tractor-trailer in my yard,” Marie Correll said.

This happened to Correll before, in September of 2014. You could say the issue hits close to home for the mayor of Laurel Run Borough, Justin Correll as Marie is his mother. He’s also the principal of Solomon-Plains Elementary School, and he says the crash happened within yards of a school bus full of local students.

“If the bus driver did go a little quicker, we could be having a very different conversation than just an overturned truck in someone’s yard,” Justin Correll said.

Correll says truck traffic on Laurel Run Road from Route 115 to East Northampton Street is a major problem that’s gotten worse in recent years. The state-owned road is restricted to trucks over 10.5 tons because it’s so steep and windy.

Laurel Run firefighters tell Eyewitness News they respond to a tractor-trailer crash there at least once a month. The borough has worked with PennDOT to amp up the signage, but it’s not enough.

In January, a cement truck coming down the hill passed about 10 warning signs before losing control and crushing a pick-up, killing a local man.

“Ultimately, the best thing would be no trucks all together. But to get to that point, we don’t know how many meetings we’ll have to go through,” Laurel Run Fire Department Deputy Chief Jolene Tavaglione said.

Wednesday, Mayor Correll took the issue to state representatives.

“Our ultimate goal is to prohibit all tractor-trailer traffic coming off the turnpike from 115 to Laurel Run Road, other than local deliveries,” Mayor Correll said.

Mayor Correll says he has a meeting with state representatives next week and he looks forward to collaborating on a solution.