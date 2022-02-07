Seeking a better connection in Susquehanna County

SUSQUHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Online connectivity is part of most peoples’ lives in the 21st century. But for some, the World Wide Web loads very slowly.

Rural areas of northeastern and central Pennsylvania have been running on slow internet for decades. That could change with billions of federal dollars.

The infrastructure bill could be a real boost as we struggle to watch our favorite movie or wait for a video to load on YouTube or just shopping online as well for students doing homework or being taught online.

We’re all connected through our cell phones and computers, thanks to the internet. How we surf the web and how quickly it loads depends on the connection.

“When we shut down for that brief time, there was a big barrier for those who did not have consistent or reliable connectivity. So when we were forced into that mode, that was a very difficult time,” Elk Lake Junior Senior High School Principal John Warnero said.

Warnaro says in-person learning could not be duplicated online during the height of the pandemic with students not able to access the same materials.

“The most important part of education, the human interaction, the social interaction with our students. So, being in this building is the most important piece of education,” Warnero said.

“The cables that companies use right now definitely don’t have the through-put that we need for online learning. They would have to replace a lot of the existing infrastructure with fiber,” Elk Lake School District IT Infrastructure Specialist Reed Corby said.

Students of Elk Lake School District live in rural Susquehanna County. Corby conducted a survey at the beginning of the pandemic to see if households struggle making a connection.

“We came up with a form where we collected all this data with the parents. And it really kind of shed light on, you know, a lot of people around this area don’t have reliable internet,” Corby said.

Installment of fiber optics in telephone lines would establish a better connection.

“Single mode is thinner because it can send data longer distances and multi-mode is shorter because it has higher through-put,” Corby said.

Reed describes two different types of fibers that are used. Both increase speed while using single glass cores in its wires, compared to thicker, twisted wires that weaken a signal which plagues rural areas.

“It does affect education, it does affect access to healthcare, it does affect our ability to work and our ability for our small businesses to survive in the 21st century,” County Commissioner Judith Herschel said.

Herschel says internet has become a utility. The one trillion dollar infrastructure bill includes $65 billion to improve broadband internet in rural communities across the country. Susquehanna County invested in a feasibility study over several years to determine where fiber optics need to go.

“As far as Susquehanna County, we’re ready to get going. Funding has been the issue,” Herschel said.

Frontier supplies most of the broadband in Susquehanna County and beyond.

In a statement to Eyewitness News they say: “Frontier has fiber-optic expansion plans in Pennsylvania for 2022 that include the northeast part of the commonwealth. The service will be fiber-to-the-premises and gig service for all locations passed.”

“I’m just happy that it’s now being taken care of. We have been complaining way prior to COVID and this has shed some light on that,” Herschel said.

This has been an issue for decades. Commissioner Herschel said it: We have been complaining for years. It has felt we have been ignored.